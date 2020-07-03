      Weather Alert

Reunited Apart: John Hughes Tribute

Jul 3, 2020 @ 11:08am

If you were a fan of movies in the 80’s and 90’s, chances are you loved a ton of John Hughes movies. National Lampoon’s Vacation and its sequels National Lampoon’s European Vacation and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Mr. Mom, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and a ton more.

 

Josh Gad assembled a ton of stars from those movies to reminisce:  Molly Ringwald, Miriam Flynn, Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Ilan Mitchell Smith, Steve Martin, Jon Cryer, Beverly D’Angelo, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Alisan Porter, Judd Nelson, Jane Krakowski, Andrew McCarthy, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara!

TAGS
John Hughes Josh Gad Movies reminisce reunited apart
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE