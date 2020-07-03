Reunited Apart: John Hughes Tribute
If you were a fan of movies in the 80’s and 90’s, chances are you loved a ton of John Hughes movies. National Lampoon’s Vacation and its sequels National Lampoon’s European Vacation and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Mr. Mom, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and a ton more.
Josh Gad assembled a ton of stars from those movies to reminisce: Molly Ringwald, Miriam Flynn, Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Ilan Mitchell Smith, Steve Martin, Jon Cryer, Beverly D’Angelo, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Alisan Porter, Judd Nelson, Jane Krakowski, Andrew McCarthy, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara!