Retiree Adopts Senior Dogs To Love Them Through Their Twilight Years

February 23, 2024 7:03AM EST
A retiree adopts senior dogs to give them love in their twilight years…wait until you meet his furry family!

After his dog died from being hit by a car in 2012, Steve Greig began adopting senior dogs to give them love in their twilight years. After the loss of his dog, he decided to go to the shelter to adopt the oldest dog they had that would probably not otherwise find a home, and it was a Chihuahua named Eeyore that had a heart murmur and four bad knees. But on that ride home, he was on Steve’s lap and his tail was wagging and it was instant healing for him. 

Now he’s got 11…Mr. Magoo, Maytag, Raylene, Chalmer, Cat the dog, Juanita, Loretta, Wilhemina, Festus, Onion and a pig named Bikini.

