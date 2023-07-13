Retired Olympian Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby #3

Source: YouTube

Retired Olympic gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson and hubby, former football player Andrew East, are expanding their brood with a third baby! They are the cutest with all of their pregnancy reveals…and this one is no exception. She posted a few pics at the Olympic Amphitheater…first straight on and the next was the side shot showing off her bump!

Johnson and East appeared at the ESPYs and have a podcast, Couple Things, and YouTube channel where they share their family journey.