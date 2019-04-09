Rethink The Next Time You Want To Hold This In

Holding in a fart could make you breathe it out!

Next time you consider holding a fart in, you might want to rethink that decision. According to one expert, that gas will find its way out of your body!

Professor Clare Collins from the University of Newcastle revealed that the gas built up from avoiding the release will become, “reabsorbed into the circulation and exhaled in your breath” (read: ewww).

The professor also said the pressure could cause other issues like diverticulitis, but the jury is still out on that. Before you start freaking out, keep in mind that this is ONE professional opinion.

But regardless…. ewww.