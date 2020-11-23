Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
Cooked turkey
If you can’t do the big family gathering this year and don’t want to cook or clean up, there are many restaurants giving you options! You can usually place a carry-out order a few weeks or even days before, so you can have Thanksgiving right at home. Pro tip: just remember to double check with the restaurants beforehand to confirm any differing hours, and to make sure they haven’t decided to close on the Thanksgiving holiday at the last minute.
1. STARBUCKS
No turkey dinners here, but…you know…COFFEE. Store hours vary, so call ahead to your local Starbucks or check the website to double check if and when your local chain is open.
2. POPEYES
Churkey anyone? Select Popeyes that are open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
4. SONIC
Score a burger, fries, and a tasty milkshake at Sonic on Thanksgiving, now that select stores will be open during the regular hours of 6 a.m. and 1 a.m.
5. SUBWAY
In case you want to skip the traditional Thanksgiving meal all together, select Subways will be open to satisfy your sandwich needs on the holiday. Call your local stores to see if they are one of them.
6. BUFFALO WILD WINGS
Who says you need to eat turkey on Thanksgiving? After calling your local Buffalo Wild Wings just to double-check that they are indeed open, head to this game-day restaurant to get your boneless chicken wing fix.
7. CRACKER BARREL
Exciting news for anyone who dreams of Cracker Barrel’s mouthwatering biscuits: All locations across the country are expected to be open to bring you their Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal, complete with gravy, cranberry sauce, and sweet potato casserole. Just make sure you call to confirm that their regular hours haven’t changed before heading on over to pick it up.
8. DENNY’S
“American’s diner is always open” isn’t this chain’s slogan for nothing. Fuel up for Black Friday shopping with heaping plates of pancakes, eggs, and home fries at any point during your Thanksgiving day since Denny will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight.
9. TGI FRIDAY’S
Just because Thanksgiving falls on a Thursday doesn’t mean you can’t pop by Friday’s. Call ahead for hours, as operating times vary per location.
10. WAFFLE HOUSE
Good news for anyone who loves breakfast for dinner: All Waffle House locations are open 24/7, so you know for sure you can score a delicious holiday meal if all else fails, or if you simply just didn’t feel like cooking.
11. MCDONALD’S
You can always depend on Micky D’s to be open when you most need it. The smile that spreads across your kids’ faces as you pull into the parking lot says it all. While most McDonald’s are open on Thanksgiving, call ahead before to make sure yours isn’t the exception.
12. IHOP
They may be known for their pancakes, but breakfast foods aren’t the only items listed on this chain’s Thanksgiving menu. From omelettes to burgers, even the pickiest of eaters can find something to feast on between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
14. HARD ROCK CAFE
They are expected to be open Thanksgiving, but hours will vary so call beforehand.