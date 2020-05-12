Restaurants Offering Memorial Day Specials

      Breaking News
May 12, 2020 @ 7:00am

Your annual Memorial Day plans will probably be a bit different this year–maybe not your typical cookout. With that in mind, here are some food deals you should know about. Although the barbecue may be a bust, you can still honor the veterans in your life, and, of course, gorge on some good food. In celebration of MDW, these restaurants are serving up freebies to our heroic vets and active military.

1. Hooters

Hooters offers 20 percent off of all takeout orders for military personnel.

2. Golden Corral

Every time you dine at Golden Corral, you can get 10 percent off your bill with a proper military ID.

3. Johnny Rockets

If you show up in uniform, members of the military can get a 50 percent off discount.

4. Outback Steakhouse

By simply showing a proper military ID, you can get 10 percent off your Outback order.

5. Home Chef

Military personnel get half off their first purchase from Home Chef meal service.

