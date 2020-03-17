Restaurant Workers Relief Program Announced by the Lee Initiative

Incredible people and programs are stepping up to help now that all restaurants, bars, and clubs are closed until further notice other than carry out or delivery. Not every restaurant can handle being carry out only, so this leaves thousands of unemployed people across our area.
The Lee Initiative is stepping up to help starting March 17th.
Restaurant Workers Relief Program Due to the closure of restaurants, we have an urgent need for assistance for the thousands of restaurant workers who find themselves suddenly without work, without a paycheck and without a support system. Independent restaurants are at the center of the vibrant growth in America. For the past decade, we have relied on the stellar hospitality and positive PR, now restaurant workers need your help more than ever. If we don’t take a stand and do something now, there will not be an independent restaurant industry to speak of when the corona-virus crisis is over. Starting on March 17, in partnership with @makersmark we will turn 610 Magnolia into a relief center for any restaurant worker who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours. We are offering help for those in dire need of food and supplies. Each night, we will pack hundreds of to go dinners that people can come to pick up and take home. Dinners are offered on a first come first serve basis. Limit 2 to a person unless there is an emergency situation. We will also have supplies on hand for those in need: diapers, wipes, baby food, non-perishable canned foods and cereals, toilet paper, and Tylenol. We will limit how much any one person can take of these supplies but they will be handed out free to those in need. We will continue to offer this program throughout the quarantine period or until we can no longer financially support the program. Details of the program are below: – Dinner pick up address: 621 West Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY 40208 – This program will be offered 7 nights a week until otherwise notified. – Pick up time is 5:00pm to 8:30pm nightly. Please Come with a list of needs and we will pack and deliver to your car. – Please bring a paycheck stub or proof of restaurant employment. To Support this program, please donate at LEEInitiative.org All Donations received by LEE Initiative in March and April will go directly to the restaurant workers relief efforts.
