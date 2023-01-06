99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip

January 6, 2023 6:27AM EST
Jessica Travis had the unfortunate timing to open a restaurant, breakfast spot Toast, in Hull, Massachusetts, right before the pandemic hit. She says she “survived COVID because my employees,” so she surprised them with a trip to Disney World as a reward. In fact, they are going to Universal Studios and Disney World for a week!

She revealed the sweet surprise by having employees put together a puzzle that said “Surprise we’re going to Walt Disney World.” Not only will the staff members enjoy the week-long, all expenses paid trip, but their families get to go too!  After Travis’ mom died, she had been waiting to use her inheritance for something meaningful — and bringing her almost 30 employees and families on the trip in May is just that.

