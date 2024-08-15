Restaurant Donates To Kid’s Ice Cream Stand After It Was Shut Down

Source: YouTube

A 12-year-old kid in Massachusetts named Danny Doherty set up a homemade ice cream stand outside his house to raise money for his brother’s special needs hockey team, but he had to close up shop after a neighbor complained to the health department.

So the owners of a restaurant called Longboards heard about it, and they’re donating 25% of the proceeds from their signature dessert to help his cause. Owner Matt Mattera says they started off as a small ice cream and dessert place and wanted to help his cause!