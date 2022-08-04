      Weather Alert

Researcher Creates Playlist For Dogs In The Car

Aug 4, 2022 @ 6:36am
High five from a cute scruffy dog with a big smile! Cream wall background, shallow depth of field. Clever dog, the Bailey lightbox

Here’s the playlist for your dog!

More than 65% of dog owners say their pooch gets stressed while traveling in a car.  A music professor has put together a Spotify playlist for your dog for a road trip, using research from the University of Glasgow.  Sam Sutton, from the University of West London, says Reggae and soft rock are the best choice.

The tracks include The Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’, and ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ from Pink Floyd. He has also made a playlist of ten tracks to avoid while in the car with your pet.  The “No-Playlist’” features ACDC’s ‘Back In Black’, ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica and Motorhead’s ‘Ace of Spades.’

TOP 10 CALMING SONGS TO PLAY TO YOUR DOG WHILE TRAVELLING:

  • How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees
  • No Woman, No Cry – Bob Marley
  • Everything I Do (I’ll Do It For You) – Bryan Adams
  • I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner
  • Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd
  • One In Ten – UB40
  • Hounds Of Love – Kate Bush
  • Desperado – The Eagles
  • Many Rivers To Cross – Jimmy Cliff
  • Love Is King – Sade

TOP 10 WORST SONGS TO PLAY TO CALM YOUR DOG WHILE TRAVELLING:

  • Black Dog – Led Zeppelin
  • Back In Black – AC/DC
  • Paranoid – Black Sabbath
  • Chop Suey! – System Of A Down
  • Duality – Slipknot
  • Enter Sandman – Metallica
  • Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple
  • Runnin’ With The Devil – Van Halen
  • Ace Of Spades – Motörhead
  • Master Of Puppets – Metallica

Does your dog like to be in the car?

TAGS
dog playlist
POPULAR POSTS
Eastern Kentucky Devastated By Deadly Flooding
Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock
Actor Ethan Hawke Spotted At Louisville Zoo
The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Essentials Needs Drive For Eastern Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On