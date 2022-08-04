Researcher Creates Playlist For Dogs In The Car

More than 65% of dog owners say their pooch gets stressed while traveling in a car. A music professor has put together a Spotify playlist for your dog for a road trip, using research from the University of Glasgow. Sam Sutton, from the University of West London, says Reggae and soft rock are the best choice.
The tracks include The Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’, and ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ from Pink Floyd. He has also made a playlist of ten tracks to avoid while in the car with your pet. The “No-Playlist’” features ACDC’s ‘Back In Black’, ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica and Motorhead’s ‘Ace of Spades.’
Does your dog like to be in the car?