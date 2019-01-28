RENT Live Reunites With Original Cast for “Seasons of Love”

RENT Live aired kind of live last night on FOX. And overall, the reviews are GOOD.

First of all, it was kind of live because the character who played Roger injured his foot Saturday and was unable to do the show live Sunday. So instead, the aired the footage from Saturday’s performance up until the very end when the original Broadway cast joined them on stage.

If you’re a RENT fan, this is when the real tears flowed because OH MY GOSH. Also, huge shouts to Vanessa Hudgens for far over-delivering what fans were expecting from her playing the part of Maureen.

 

