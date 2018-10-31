RENT Live is Coming to FOX this January

Five hundred twenty thousand six hundred minutes, five hundred twenty thousand moments so dear…

Yes we know the words, and if you don’t, you will come this January! With this amazing cast below.

“Rent” tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to follow their dreams in New York City amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1996 and was adapted into a movie in 2005.

The live musical will air on Fox Jan. 27, 2019, at 7 EST, tape-delayed on the West Coast.

