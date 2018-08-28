Remembering John Asher

One of the most visible faces of Churchill Downs, someone we saw every Derby, John Asher, died yesterday at the age of 62 of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando, FL.

Asher was a former newsman, and vice president of racing communications for Churchill Downs for the past 19 years. One of his most visible roles in that capacity was as the host of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby post position draws. We loved seeing him every year as we did our show from the backside at the track. His smiling face always pumped us up and reminded us how magical that place and Derby time can be. Michael Clevenger beautifully captured the red glow of the Twin Spires in honor of John’s WKU Hilltopper roots.

Family shared a touching tribute on Facebook…

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

