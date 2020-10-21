Reese’s Sending Out Trick-Or-Treat Doors Full of Candy
Free king size Reese’s could be coming to your city!!! Candy companies are stepping up their game this Halloween due to restricted trick-or-treating because of COVID-19. Reese’s is sending out motorized trick-or-treat doors stocked full of king size Reese’s!
Essentially the door will roam a neighborhood via remote control and will stop in front of people or their houses to give out candy with the command “trick-or-treat”. No word on how they will choose which neighborhoods yet but PLEASE STOP HERE!