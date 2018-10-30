Reese’s Just Declared Themselves King of Halloween Candy With This SAVAGE Move

Reese’s is getting straight up SAVAGE and basically declaring themselves King of Halloween Candy.
Trading the other stuff in for the good stuff. #NotSorry https://t.co/yQ537T9bc3
— REESE'S (@reeses) October 29, 2018
They are putting out Candy Exchange Vending Machines in New York City’s Washington Square Park. Yep…you can bring the candy you don’t to this vending machine between the hours of 4 pm and 9 pm on October 31st, and it will spit out Reese’s peanut butter cups. The machine is equipped to spit out ten thousand cups. How did they get this idea? Research.
Reese’s did a survey and found that 90% of Americans wish they could trade out their unwanted candy for something better and that 4 out of 5 of those people picked Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the replacement of choice.