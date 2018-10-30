Reese’s Just Declared Themselves King of Halloween Candy With This SAVAGE Move

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR REESE'S - Reese’s super fan, Jon Ernst, enjoys a dip in a pool full of Reese’s product on Friday, May 11, 2018 in Edison, Ohio. Ernst became famous after a photo went viral of him in a bathtub full of Reese’s product in 2015. The Reese’s brand took notice and decided to celebrate Ernst’s outrageous fandom with an over-the-top Reese’s experience. (Jason Miller/AP Images for Reese’s)

Reese’s is getting straight up SAVAGE and basically declaring themselves King of Halloween Candy.

Trading the other stuff in for the good stuff. #NotSorry https://t.co/yQ537T9bc3 — REESE'S (@reeses) October 29, 2018

They are putting out Candy Exchange Vending Machines in New York City’s Washington Square Park. Yep…you can bring the candy you don’t to this vending machine between the hours of 4 pm and 9 pm on October 31st, and it will spit out Reese’s peanut butter cups. The machine is equipped to spit out ten thousand cups. How did they get this idea? Research.

Reese’s did a survey and found that 90% of Americans wish they could trade out their unwanted candy for something better and that 4 out of 5 of those people picked Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the replacement of choice.

