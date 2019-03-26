Reese’s Has New Peanut Butter Cups

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR REESE'S - Reese’s super fan, Jon Ernst, enjoys a dip in a pool full of Reese’s product on Friday, May 11, 2018 in Edison, Ohio. Ernst became famous after a photo went viral of him in a bathtub full of Reese’s product in 2015. The Reese’s brand took notice and decided to celebrate Ernst’s outrageous fandom with an over-the-top Reese’s experience. (Jason Miller/AP Images for Reese’s)

Reese’s is showing love to the chocolate lover and the peanut butter lover with two new peanut butter cups.

The candies are available for a limited time and each one highlights the part of the Reese’s cup that you like the most.

image

 

The cups will be on shelves mid-April and will come in regular and king size.

Comments