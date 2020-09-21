Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Rang in 2021 Early During Their Emmys Party
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington attend the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu)
If you’re two of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, you can throw whatever kind of party you want. Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon hosted a private socially distant Emmys party for the virtual Emmys and decided to make it a New Year’s Eve theme.
Since they’re Emmy-nominated producers, they said they are sick of 2020 and ready for 2021 so they themed the party in the perfect way possible. Between ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Big Little Lies’, and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, they are more than capable of throwing whatever party they want!