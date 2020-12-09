      Weather Alert

Redbox Launches Free On Demand Streaming Service

Dec 9, 2020 @ 9:46am

Redbox has launched Free On Demand, an ad-supported streaming destination promising hundreds of titles arriving weekly that are “curated to the tastes of Redbox audiences.”

Some of the initial titles are films like Trespass, Lord of War, The Illusionist, Haywire and Maggie.  Now if you’re thinking you’ve never heard of those, Redbox is focusing on “fan favorites, cult classics and popular titles.”

As of now, Redbox Free On Demand is currently available on Roku, iOS, Android mobile and TVs, and Vizio, with LG, Xbox, Samsung, and Google Chromecast among the platforms to be added soon.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Classic favorites free Movies Redbox streaming
POPULAR POSTS
This 2-Year-Old's Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Bark Cheesecake
You Laugh You Lose: Poor Grandma
Guy Dresses Like Buddy The Elf To Surprise His Biological Dad
All Time Low ft. blackbear; Demi Lovato "Monsters"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE