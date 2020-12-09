Redbox Launches Free On Demand Streaming Service
Redbox has launched Free On Demand, an ad-supported streaming destination promising hundreds of titles arriving weekly that are “curated to the tastes of Redbox audiences.”
Some of the initial titles are films like Trespass, Lord of War, The Illusionist, Haywire and Maggie. Now if you’re thinking you’ve never heard of those, Redbox is focusing on “fan favorites, cult classics and popular titles.”
As of now, Redbox Free On Demand is currently available on Roku, iOS, Android mobile and TVs, and Vizio, with LG, Xbox, Samsung, and Google Chromecast among the platforms to be added soon.
MORE HERE