‘Red Notice’ Is Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Ever In Its First Day…And Has A Fun Surprise Cameo

Nov 15, 2021 @ 9:30am

‘Red Notice’ had the star power of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and all the action of a big budget movie you could only see in theaters…except it was on Netflix!  Ryan posted about it on Instagram, and even gave a nod to friend Taylor Swift, who is dropping her rerecorded version of her album “Red”.

 

 

SPOILER ALERT:  there’s even a fun surprise cameo at the end!!

They clearly have had fun promoting the movie…

