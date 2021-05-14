Red Lobster Is Looking For A Chief Biscuit Officer….And Yes That Includes FREE Cheddar Bay Biscuits
It’s National Biscuit Day (May 14th)! So to celebrate, Red Lobster is on the hunt for their first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer and the perks are pretty great. Enter the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes, and one lucky Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards member win a slew of prizes. For example, you’ll get to add on extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits to any delivery or to-go orders placed online.
The new CBO will also get $1,000 worth of Red Lobster gift cards, VIP status at your favorite Red Lobster location, and you’ll get the special honor of weighing in on the new dishes coming out.
