Red Lobster Is Looking For A Chief Biscuit Officer….And Yes That Includes FREE Cheddar Bay Biscuits

May 14, 2021 @ 8:15am

It’s National Biscuit Day (May 14th)!  So to celebrate, Red Lobster is on the hunt for their first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer and the perks are pretty great. Enter the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes, and one lucky Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards member win a slew of prizes. For example, you’ll get to add on extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits to any delivery or to-go orders placed online.

The new CBO will also get $1,000 worth of Red Lobster gift cards, VIP status at your favorite Red Lobster location, and you’ll get the special honor of weighing in on the new dishes coming out.

 

FIND OUT MORE HERE

