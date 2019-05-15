Red Lobster Giving Away Fanny Packs

Never let your cheddar bay biscuits get cold again!

If you love Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the restaurant chain is giving away insulated fanny packs so you can keep your biscuits warm wherever you may go.

There are only a limited amount of the fanny packs around so if you’re trying to win one of them you better act fast.

All you have to do is tweet Red Lobster and let them know what you love most about their biscuits and make sure to use the hashtag #CBBSweepstakes. The contest goes until June 4 so act fast.