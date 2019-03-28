Red Bull Slushes Are Coming to Sonic

GIVE ME LIFE SONIC!

Tomorrow, Sonic will introduce the Red Bull Slush and it’s sure to take your day drinking to a whole new level.

If you’re not a fan of the taste of an energy drink, Sonic will also offer a Cherry Limeade Red Bull Slush.

The drinks will range in price from $2.99 to $4.99 depending on what size you choose, and yes there is a size with an entire can of Red Bull inside.

The Red Bull concoction will only be available through June, and they will be a part of Sonic’s Half-Price Happy Hour promotion.