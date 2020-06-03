Record Your Message To Be Heard
Use your phone to record some or all of the following. Or your own message.
(We recommend using an app like voicenotes)
- We stand together with the Black Community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.
- We are against bigotry, hatred and senseless violence. We stand for human rights, decency, and equal protection under the law.
- Our hearts and our voices are with the Black Community, a target of racism for far too long. We vow to speak up and stand alongside you and encourage all to do the same.
- Listen. Read. Watch. Be an ally. Stand with us against bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence towards the Black Community.
- Change comes from community. Help be the change. We stand with the members of our Black Community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence.
- There are many ways to make a positive difference in your community. The easiest thing to do is listen and share stories.
- Change starts with us. We support our community. Stop the oppression, stop the racism. We stand with you, We stand as One.
- You have the right to be seen, heard, and respected as a citizen of the world.
- You have the right to a world that is peaceful.
- You have the right to be treated with equality, regardless of the color of your skin.
- You have the right to be protected from harm, injustice, and hatred.
- You have the right to an education that prepares you to run the world.
- You have the right to your opinions and feelings, even if others don’t agree with them.
- You want change? Vote.
- We see you. We hear you. You want change. Vote. Are you registered? Vote.gov
Record as much or as little as you want. Then email 997DJX@alphamediausa.com or upload HERE.