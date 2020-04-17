Record Label Enlists Singing Surgeon To Release An Album “Music Is Medicine”
The “singing surgeon” recorded an album with proceeds benefiting The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.
Dr. Elvis Francois became an Internet sensation about two-years ago after video of him singing went viral. He has since appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” CNN, “Good Morning America” and more programs.
He got a call just weeks ago from two executives from the Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group who wanted to help him record an album to help with coronavirus relief efforts. His four-song EP called “Music Is Medicine” is being released today (Friday).
