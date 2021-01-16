Rebel Wilson to Host ‘Pooch Perfect’ Dog Grooming Competition Coming to ABC
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: Rebel Wilson attends the AO Inspirational Series Lunch during the Australian Open 2020 at The Glasshouse at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
The world could always use more dogs and ABC is doing just that! ABC just picked up the U.S. adaption of the hit BBC show ‘Pooch Perfect’ set to premiere this spring hosted by Rebel Wilson!
Rebel promises it will be “pawsome” and unlike anything we have ever seen for this competitive dog grooming competition. Lisa Vanderpump has also signed on to be a judge!