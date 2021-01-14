Rebel Wilson Says She Was Once Kidnapped In Africa On Vacation
Well this is scary! Rebel Wilson recently talked about a “petrifying” night in “rural Mozambique” when she and a group of friends were kidnapped at gunpoint. She said, “We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns,” “[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.’”
She didn’t say exactly when this all happened, but that they were taken to a “house in the middle of nowhere.” Wilson said she stayed relatively calm throughout the night and linked arms with her friends. She said the kidnappers released them in the morning, and they then made a getaway to the South African border. She thinks it had something to do with smuggling.
