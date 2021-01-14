      Weather Alert

Rebel Wilson Says She Was Once Kidnapped In Africa On Vacation

Jan 14, 2021 @ 8:44am

Well this is scary!  Rebel Wilson recently talked about a “petrifying” night in “rural Mozambique” when she and a group of friends were kidnapped at gunpoint. She said, “We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns,” “[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.’”

She didn’t say exactly when this all happened, but that they were taken to a “house in the middle of nowhere.” Wilson said she stayed relatively calm throughout the night and linked arms with her friends. She said the kidnappers released them in the morning, and they then made a getaway to the South African border. She thinks it had something to do with smuggling.

 

MORE HERE

 

 

TAGS
Africa kidnapped Rebel Wilson Vacation
POPULAR POSTS
KFC Rolls Out New "Best Ever" Chicken Sandwich
HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages
You Laugh You Lose: Frostitute
Zayn "Vibez"
National Pizza Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE