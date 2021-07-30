Rebel Wilson Lost 65 Pounds For “My Future Mini-Me”

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her journey to lose weight in the last year, and what prompted it. A fan asked about it during an Instagram Q&A.
She lost 65 pounds after looking into fertility options with a doctors. He told her she would have a better chance of she was “healthier”. She was a little offended at first, but then got to work.
“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”
“Everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a competition,” she added. “I’ve always been a bit of a late developer. I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”
MORE HERE