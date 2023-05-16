Reba McEntire To Replace Blake Shelton On “The Voice”

Source: YouTube

After serving as Season 23’s mega mentor on The Voice, Reba McEntire will officially sit in Blake Shelton’s big red chair in Season 24 as a coach. She will sit alongside John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. Season 23 returned last night with a two-hour semi-final. Adam Levine is coming back with Maroon 5 to perform their first new song in two years on the Season 23 two-part finale May 23rd. Their video will also premiere.

This is Shelton’s swan song at the only coach to stay on the show from the beginning.