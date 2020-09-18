Real TOPGUN Pilots Get Fined For Quoting The ‘Top Gun’ Movie
This is kind of hysterical…
The US Navy’s premiere fighter pilot training school, commonly known as TOPGUN, fines people for various infractions. One of those is quoting the classic 1986 Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun”! The fine is a whopping $5, but that could add up if you’re slinging a ton of quotes around. And let’s be honest, that movie is HIGHLY QUOTABLE!
Guy “Bus” Snodgrass, a retired Navy commander and former TOPGUN instructor, explains why, in his new book, “TOPGUN’s Top 10: Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit.”
He writes the reason for the rule against “Top Gun” quotes is not that people are tired of them, but because the pilots that attend the school are at the top of their game, so no one is allowed to make a joke out of the school by referencing the movie. Snodgrass explained, “When you get to TOPGUN, because it is such a professional organization and you want to emphasize that you are at the top of your game, that it’s about professionalism, about good leadership, you don’t turn TOPGUN into a joke by referencing the movie.”
The Navy pilots selected to attend the institution take it seriously.
“So, it is a part of our bylaws that if someone overtly references the movie — it could be a direct quote, it could be something that is really close to a direct quote — that’s an automatic $5 fine. And it’s enforced. And you are expected to pay right then. You pull out your wallet and pay the $5.”
MORE HERE