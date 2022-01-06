      Weather Alert

Real-Life “Lassie” Rescue Story

Jan 6, 2022 @ 2:51pm

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to a report of a loose dog on the bridge of an interstate at the New Hampshire-Vermont state border and they found what they believed was a large German shepherd…when they approached her, she ran away but not completely. So they followed her to where they found a damaged section of the guardrail…and then found a badly-damaged pickup truck that had rolled over.

Police then found two people who had been ejected from the truck and were seriously injured and hypothermic as a result of the crash. The trooper and the officers then quickly called for medical assistance. The dog is a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley. Tinsley’s owner, Cam Laundry, said he is thankful for his “co-pilot” and is spoiling her for saving him.

