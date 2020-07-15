‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Among Those Arrested In Louisville Protest
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams among 87 arrests in local protest Tuesday night.
Reality star Porsha Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky as she was at a protest against the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
The 39-year-old ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star was in a group of protesters demonstrating outside of the house of Daniel Cameron, who is Kentucky’s Attorney General. He requested polices remove the protesters because they were trespassing on his property.
Louisville PD says 87 people were arrested and charged “due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.”
