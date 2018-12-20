Reaction To The First Look At Will Smith As The Genie In ‘Aladdin’ Was STRONG

Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly released a first look at the live action “Aladdin” movie out May 24th, 2019.

It was the first look at Will Smith as the Genie, and the initial reaction was mostly…. disappointment.

 

One bright spot seems to be that Twitter thinks Jafar is hot.

