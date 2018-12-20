Reaction To The First Look At Will Smith As The Genie In ‘Aladdin’ Was STRONG

Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly released a first look at the live action “Aladdin” movie out May 24th, 2019.

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

It was the first look at Will Smith as the Genie, and the initial reaction was mostly…. disappointment.

Just saw Will Smith as the genie in the live action Aladdin remake. My reaction……. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/v6irLIjRC5 — Jason Wesney (@JasonWesney) December 19, 2018

This looks like hell https://t.co/P6nCKmW1Hr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 19, 2018

*upon seeing Will Smith as Genie for the first time* #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/uLpMzwE38P — Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) December 19, 2018

Will Smith’s genie hair in the live-action #Aladdin is going to be a major source of anxiety for me in 2019. pic.twitter.com/FwG44LHiUj — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 19, 2018

One bright spot seems to be that Twitter thinks Jafar is hot.

Meanwhile Jafar in the live action #Aladdin movie is rather dishy. #HotJafar pic.twitter.com/AzCSwgx9JG — Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) December 19, 2018

