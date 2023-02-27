99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ray Liotta Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

February 27, 2023 8:26AM EST
Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, was on hand as her late father was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He passed away last May at the age of 67, and can be seen in the #2 movie at the box office this weekend, Cocaine Bear.  His director in that movie, Elizabeth Banks and co-star Taron Egerton (Black Bird) were also there to say some words about Liotta’s career.

24-year-old Karsen said, “I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him,””He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you,” she added. “If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

You can watch the entire ceremony streamed here!

 

