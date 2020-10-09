Rapper Tory Lanez Charged with Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
MORRISON, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)
Rapper Tory Lanez is now facing 2 felony charges following a shooting back in July involving Megan Thee Stallion. He is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in jail if he is convicted of the crimes.