Rapper Tory Lanez Charged with Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Oct 9, 2020 @ 8:31am
MORRISON, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

Rapper Tory Lanez is now facing 2 felony charges following a shooting back in July involving Megan Thee Stallion. He is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in jail if he is convicted of the crimes.

