Rapper Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record
Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl is 18 now and on OnlyFans.
Ms. Bhabie turned 18 on March 26th and promptly jumped on the subscription site OnlyFans and broke records. Apparently, it only took her 6 hours to break records earning over $1 Million! Her subscription price is $23.99 a month. Apparently enough people thought that was a bargain for her content and signed up.
The previous record was set last year by Bella Thorne on OnlyFans by earning over $1M in 24 hours.