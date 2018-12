We know, this is a lot to handle, but it’s true. Ralphie and Ming Ming are the same guy folks.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018