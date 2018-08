If you grew up in Southern Indiana like I did, you know that the Hoosier Strike and Spare used to the place to be on State Street. Well now the vacant building has revealed its’ first new occupant.

Welcome RALLY’S to State Street where the old Strike and Spare used to be. Now, we still don’t know what ELSE is going in there, but Rally’s is for sure. READ MORE HERE!

What other secrets do you hold New Albany?!