Rajon Rondo Gifts New Shoes To High Achieving JCPS Students

Louisville native turned NBA star gave an assist to some students at the newest school within Jefferson County Public Schools.
Rajon Rondo donated several pairs of shoes from his new line to the W.E.B. DuBois Academy as a reward for the highest performing students.
Twenty-three Young Lions with a GPA of at least 3.5 or higher were the first to get a pair.
Huge THANKS to Rajon Rondo for rewarding our highest performing students with some fresh footwear! 23 Young Lions boasting a 3.5 GPA were the first recipients today! Metro United Way Jefferson County Public Schools NBA ESPN #OnePrideOneBrotherhood
Posted by DuBois Academy on Wednesday, February 13, 2019
On the shoe box is a message: “Walk with dignity and respect for yourself and others. The decisions you make today impact your future. Be smart and kind…”