Rainn Wilson AKA Dwight Schrute May Move to Kentucky After Filming in the Bluegrass State

Kentucky has been a more and more popular spot to film movies with celebrities being spotted around town, and the latest is Rainn Wilson!

Rainn was recently filming in Oldham County with his latest movie “Don’t Tell a Soul” by Kentucky producer Mark-Kay Poe.

In a local TV interview, Rainn said he’d consider ditching city of “jerks” to join us in Kentucky. Although he said he doesn’t like bourbon, horse racing, partying, or drinking. Obviously we have a lot more to offer, but those certainly are the highlights!