Rage Yoga Lets You Scream Obscenities and Drink Beer

Not all yoga studios are created equal, it seems. A new trend in Houston, Texas could be turning the yoga world on it’s head along with your understanding of what yoga is and isn’t. Sure, you go to your usual yoga studio and stretch alongside the other classmates while listening to some easy music and a soft spoken instructor. But have you heard of “Rage Yoga”?

So, let me get this straight. I get to drink beer, yell obscenities and do yoga at the same time? How has this not become a bar concept in Louisville yet?!