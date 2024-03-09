Radiothon Raises Over $90,000 For Norton Children’s Hospital

Thanks to the community, thousands of local kids at Norton Children’s Hospital will have more access to life-saving treatments!

99.7 DJX wrapped up the 15th Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon. The event raised $91,257! Ben & Kelly spent the past two days sharing heartfelt stories of patients and families impacted by the hospital, while taking donations from listeners.

“Just imagine what we can accomplish when we come together with the common goal of providing the best care for all kids,” said Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, chief development officer, Norton Healthcare. “This community does an amazing job of rallying around Norton Children’s Hospital and our patients. We’re incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support.”

“For the past 15 years, we’ve been so grateful to everyone for making Radiothon a success,” said Ben Davis, co-host of the Ben Davis and Kelly K Show on 99.7 DJX. “DJX is so happy to be part of a community that truly cares about the health and well-being of all kids.”

Radiothon helps the hospital purchase new technology and equipment, expand patient care and develop life-saving research for more than 215,000 children every year. The broadcast, held in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, has helped raise nearly $2.5 million over the

years.

Hear all the amazing stories that were featured during the Radiothon HERE.

Presented by Bill Collins Ford

Thanks to these businesses for your support!

Power Hour sponsors: Crosley Records, Valu Market, Louisville Bats, & Interstate Batteries

Teddy Bear sponsor: Louisville City FC & Racing Louisville

Giggle Break sponsor: 502 Hemp & 812 Hemp

Boost sponsors: Chicken Salad Chick, Nobel Funk, Big Bad Breakfast, & Coals Artisan Pizza