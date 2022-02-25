The 13th annual Radiothon for Norton Children’s Hospital presented by Bill Collins Auto Group is March 3rd and 4th!
Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky’s only free-standing, full-service pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children, and is an advocate for the health and well being of all children – regardless of families’ ability to pay.
The Ben Davis and Kelly K Show will be raising donations live from 6am-6pm for Norton Children’s Hospital.
Become a Miracle Maker by calling 888-499-KIDS and pledging $15/month. Text the word BALLOON to 51555.
These children are all examples of the amazing work that is happening at Norton Children’s Hospital! Listen to their stories HERE.
