Feb 24, 2022 @ 8:33pm

The 13th annual Radiothon for Norton Children’s Hospital presented by Bill Collins Auto Group is March 3rd and 4th!

Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky’s only free-standing, full-service pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children, and is an advocate for the health and well being of all children – regardless of families’ ability to pay.

The Ben Davis and Kelly K Show will be raising donations live from 6am-6pm for Norton Children’s Hospital.

Make A Donation

Become a Miracle Maker by calling 888-499-KIDS and pledging $15/month. Text the word BALLOON to 51555.

Meet 2022 Radiothon Stars

These children are all examples of the amazing work that is happening at Norton Children’s Hospital! Listen to their stories HERE.

Thanks to

Bill Collins

Additional Thanks to

For helping with the giggle breaks!

For helping with the Teddy Bear Express!

 

