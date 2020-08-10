Rachael Ray and Her Family are Safe After Fire Rips Through Their New York Home
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Chef Rachael Ray onstage during a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Fire erupted through Rachael Ray’s New York home on Sunday night, though luckily Rachael, her husband, and dog are all safe.
Just hours before the house went up in flames, Rachael was posting photos of sharing a meal with friends. There is no official word on just how much damage was done.