R. Kelly Is In Jail

R. Kelly could be in jail until mid-week because he “really doesn’t have any money,” according to his lawyer.

He is holed up in a Cook County lockup in Chicago on $1 million bond following his indictment Friday on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. While he is expected to eventually post the $100,000 bond, but his lawyer said he’s nearly broke as a result of mismanagement and bad contracts.

Kelly is also facing jail time for being nearly $170,000 behind on child support payments, and may stay in jail until he can pay that and his bail at the same time. Some legal experts expect prosecutors to file a motion asking for no bond, possibly arguing that Kelly is an ongoing threat to society. With video evidence and the testimony of the four alleged victims, he risks life in prison with either a plea deal or a potential loss at trial.

