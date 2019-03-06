R. Kelly Gets Emotional Denying Felony Charges In First TV Interview

R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King for CBS Evening News for his first TV interview since being charged with 10 counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He said people are mixing stories from a previous case in which he was acquitted. He said:

“People are going back to my past and they’re trying to add all of this stuff now to that. To make all of the stuff that’s going on now feel real to people.”

As for the new allegations that he held women against their will? He got really emotional declaring his innocence.

“I don’t need to. Why would I?”

“How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through, in my way, way, past to hold somebody.”

“Guys, use your common sense, forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me, hate me if you want, love me if you want, but just use your common sense, how stupid would it be?”

The interview airs today.

R. Kelly faces 70 years in jail on charges he sexually abused four women, including three who were underage at the time. He has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is March 22.