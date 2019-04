There is a lot to breakdown here. A) people are still paying to see him. And B) what the what?!?!?!

Apparently, fans paid $100 to enter, but the fee was then dropped to $50 when he arrived. For the first 35 minutes, all Kelly did was dance, thank fans, pose for pics and party. Later, Kelly took the mic once more, thanked fans again, and delivered a line from one of his songs, pegging his performance at just 28 seconds. TWENTY-EIGHT SECONDS.

Oh, then he asked the media to go easy on him.

