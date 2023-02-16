99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Quick Thinking 4-Year-Old Saves His Mom

February 16, 2023 6:05AM EST
Asher is 4 and acted quickly when he saw his mom collapse, which is what ended up saving her life. Rachel Milless was was home last November with her three kids ages 1, 2 and 4-year-old Asher. She had the flu and was having trouble breathing. She also has asthma, so Asher quickly got her nebulizer when he saw her collapse, and called his daddy at work as state trooper.

Daddy called 9-1-1 and stayed on the phone with Asher until they got there to stabilize her and take her to the hospital. Doctors say had they waited any longer, she would not have made it.

