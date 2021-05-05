Queen Elizabeth Now Has Her Own Beer
Buckingham Palace has confirmed to PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth has approved the sale of a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Here’s the catch…it’s not coming a grocery store near you. It’s only being sold at the Sandringham estate gift shop at $5.50 for a 500ml bottle. The beers come in two varieties: a cold-filtered, traditional English “bitter” and a stronger Golden IPA described by the gift shop as “uniquely natural.”
It’s not the Queen’s first rodeo in the world of alcohol. Sandringham’s gift shop already sells its own Celebration Gin, which is made in a distillery on the estate.