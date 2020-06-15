Quarantine Led Kelly Clarkson To File For Divorce
The coronavirus quarantine hasn’t been the best thing for some marriages…and it looks like that’s the case for Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock.
Sources says she realized that “divorce was her only option” during the weeks they spent quarantined at their ranch in Montana together.Sources says they “had been having problems for several months,”but they were trying to work things out before the pandemic hit. While Clarkson continued to appear remotely on “The Voice” and her daytime talk show from Montana, “the constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse” in her marriage.
The source said, “This recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage. Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option.”
They share two kids together and listed their Nashville and Los Angeles mansions for sale before she filed for divorce. However, the L.A. residence has been pulled from the market and that may be where Clarkson is currently living.
