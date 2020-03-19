Quarantine Is Way More Fun Watching These Cat Tik Toks

      Breaking News
Mar 19, 2020 @ 7:50am
The big shaggy cat is very funny standing.shelter 12The big shaggy cat is very funny standing.shelter 3

This is soooo what we need right meow.

 

While you’ve got some extra time hanging around the house (you know, after you work from home and stumble through home schooling your kids)…laugh your butt off at these masterful cat Tik Tok videos. As the fine folks who compiled these for you at Huffpost say: “We’re not kitten — that’s litter-ally all this post is. So, sit back and enjoy — hopefully, it’ll be cathartic.”

You’re welcome.

 

@memeslmao ##fyp♬ Run – AWOLNATION

 

 

@erica_dawn18Reuploading my most popular video bc everyone’s doing it 🤷🏽‍♀️ ##fyp ##foryou ##cat ##meow ##funny♬ original sound – erica_dawn18

 

@jade13trI’m so dead ##fyp ##foryou ##cat♬ Mr. Sandman – The Chordettes

 

 

@jessicaskittiesCan all the kitties in the club say meow?? ##kitties ##cats ##kittens ##kitten ##meows ##meow ##catlovers ##catperson ##trending ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou♬ Can all the kitties in the club say meow – iamjessicamay

 

@matty.liteI love her but does she love me? ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##funnycats ##funny ##fyp ##truestory ##relatable ##killercat ##cute ##foryou♬ original sound – pep.rica.pig

 

@marleytheorphancatDay 61. VSCO kitty loves her scrunches! 😸 ##vscocheck ##vscocat ##petsoftiktok ##foryoupage ##cutecat♬ Vsco Girl – Round2Crew

 

@kinny_sunamiWell hello there ##cat ##cats ##funnycats ##fy ##fycatpage ##foryoupage ##foryoucatlovers ##comedy ##kittens ##dontbesuspicious ##catcomedy ##graycat ##catvideo♬ Don’t be suspicious – dumbbishsauce

 

@l_d_ccGet that floor kitty ##kitty ##cat ##comegither ##fyp ##dancing

♬ original sound – thornton.lauren16

 

SOURCE

 

TAGS
cats Hilarious Huffpost memes tik tok
